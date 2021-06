China Mobile has deployed Huawei's 5G distributed Massive MIMO solution inside Chengdu Tianfu International Airport to build the first Gigabit 5G airport in China.

Huawei says the user-perceived rate across the check-in areas exceeds 1 Gbps, with the single-user rate increasing by 26% on average over common 5G networks up to a peak of 1.25 Gbps. Significant improvement was also displayed in both the perceived rate and overall network capacity in multi-user scenarios.

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport is the second international air hub in Southwest China's Sichuan Province and has the capacity to support 40 million passenger trips, 700,000 tons of cargo and mail, and 320,000 aircraft movements annually.