Huawei cites 1.6 Tbps single wavelength field trial over 180km

Huawei has successfully tested a 1.6 Tbps, per single-wavelength optical transmission in a high-capacity data center interconnect (DCI) scenario.

The field trial, which was conducted with an unnamed European tier 1 operator, was performed on 96.5km of field-deployed standard G.652 fiber using EDFA-only amplification. A total of 34 channels were transmitted with 150GHz spacing for a total fiber capacity of more than 56 Tbps and spectral efficiency of higher than 11 bit/s/Hz.

Additional demonstrations featured single-wavelength transmission of 1.77 Tbps over 60km, 1.65 Tbps over 120km and 1.6 Tbps over 180km. T

Huawei said the record performance was driven by its advanced channel-matched shaping (CMS) algorithms. It includes the advanced non-linear digital signal processing and advanced modulation based on 400QAM using enhanced probabilistic constellation shaping (ePCS).

The company also cited a demonstration of 1.28 Tbps net bitrate per single-wavelength in a ROADM-based metro network link of 452km G.652 fiber also employing EDFA-only amplification.

Dr. Maxim Kuschnerov, Director of Huawei's Optical and Quantum Communications Laboratory said: “We achieved an important milestone towards the era of 1.6 Terabit per second transmission in DCI and metro networks. Furthermore, deploying a Super-C+L band line system, the total fiber capacity could exceed 100Tb/s and provide sufficient room for future network growth driven by the rapid expansion of cloud services.”

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2021/6/first-single-wavelength-european-operator-dci-dwdm-1dot6t