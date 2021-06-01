HPE posts sales of $6.7 billion, up 11% yoy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported sales of $6.7 billion for its 2nd quarter, ended April 30, 2021, up 11% from the prior-year period or 9% when adjusted for currency, with better than normal sequential seasonality driven by strong demand. GAAP gross margins was 34.1%. Non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $0.46, compared to $0.27 in the prior-year period and above the previously provided outlook of $0.38 to $0.44 per share.

“Our disciplined execution on our strategic priorities is positively impacting both top and bottom line performance,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We are strengthening our core compute and storage businesses, doubling down in our growth Intelligent Edge and HPC businesses and accelerating our pivot to as-a-service, while also advancing our cloud-first innovation agenda to become the edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service choice for our customers and partners.”

“As businesses emerge from the pandemic and move beyond the immediate needs of COVID, digital transformation is at the forefront of their strategic initiatives,” said Neri. “Our focus has been to accelerate our strategy in order to help our customers transform their businesses, optimize their applications and data across an increasingly distributed world, and be future ready, today.”





