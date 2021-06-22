HPE bets big on its GreenLake Cloud Platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is rolling out a slew of enhancements to its GreenLake platform for cloud services in the data center, in a colocation center, and at the edge. Innovations span applications, security, silicon and software with automated, cloud-native capabilities that can be performed in just a few clicks and managed in a unified platform.

The company says its HPE GreenLake cloud platform now has over 1,200 customers representing $4.8 billion in total contract value. HPE also claims a 95% customer renewal rate.

“Organizations today know that to succeed in their industries, they must pursue a cloud everywhere mandate, which enables them to collect, analyze, and act on data, wherever it resides,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE. “The HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform empowers organizations to harness the power of all their data, regardless of location, and today’s announcements further extend HPE’s leadership in this hybrid cloud market. From silicon, software, and security, to workloads that organizations rely on to run their businesses, HPE continues to extend the reach of the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, to help customers accelerate digital transformation and generate tremendous business outcomes.”

At its HPE Discover virtual event, HPE made the following announcements concerning the HPE GreenLake cloud platform:

HPE GreenLake Lighthouse: Agile, cloud-native solution that addresses configuration complexity to rapidly deliver multiple cloud services on-demand. HPE GreenLake Lighthouse, which provides a seamless, intelligent operational experience to easily run and manage different workload-optimized solutions. HPE Greenlake Lighthouse is built with HPE Ezmeral software to autonomously optimize different cloud services and workloads by composing resources to deliver the best performance, lowest cost or a balance of both, depending on business priorities.

Project Aurora: a foundation for HPE GreenLake’s zero-trust framework for HPE’s edge-to-cloud architecture. Project Aurora will embed within the HPE GreenLake cloud platform building blocks to automatically and continuously verify the integrity of the hardware, firmware, operating systems, platforms, and workloads, including security workloads. In addition, Project Aurora’s continuous attestation capabilities can be used to automatically detect advanced threats from silicon to cloud, in seconds compared to today’s average of 28 days. These capabilities help enterprises potentially minimize data loss, unauthorized encryption, and valuable data and intellectual property corruption. Project Aurora also complements existing security investments to reduce downtime and protect productivity and revenue. The new initiative builds upon HPE’s silicon root of trust technology.

Silicon on-Demand: gaining processor core capacity in just a few clicks. The new pay-per-use, consumption-based pricing model will optimize at the silicon level to offer a more granular cloud experience with better metering, reduced buffering time and faster deployment. Available first via the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, HPE will offer flexible consumption capabilities with Silicon on-Demand, a first-of-its-kind feature, developed in partnership with Intel, to add new capacity at a processor core and persistent memory level using Intel Optane technology. HPE is removing the need to order or install new processors by allowing customers to instantly activate and pay for more capacity with just a click.

Compute Cloud Console: delivering intuitive automatic management for unified compute operations as a service. The Compute Cloud Console simplifies the infrastructure management experience with a seamless as-a-service experience no matter where workloads are running, from edge to cloud. Additionally, it automates manual tasks such as provisioning and lifecycle management, speeding up time-to-market and eliminating inconsistencies due to human error.

https://www.hpe.com/us/en/newsroom/