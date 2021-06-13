Hengtong Rockley demos 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 pluggable

Hengtong Rockley Technology Co. announced an 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 optical module based on EML technology.

There are two main form factors for 800G MSA: OSFP and QSFP-DD800. Because of the tight space, QSFP-DD800 module design has been considered as the most challenging, in term of layout, signal integrity and thermal management.

Hengtong Rockley is adapting 7nm DSP with built-in drivers, and COB structure to achieve this 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 design, the total module power consumption is around 16W. Sampling is expected later hits year and commercial production is expected in the second half of 2022. Hengtong Rockley also plans to have 800G optical module based on Silicon Photonics technology in 2022.

Hengtong Rockley Technology Co.is a joint venture established by Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., China and Rockley Photonics Limited, UK. Hengtong Rockley is based in Suzhou, China.



