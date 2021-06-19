Google Cloud launches IonQ's quantum computing

Quantum computers from IonQ, a start-up specializing in trapped-ion quantum computing, are now available from Google Cloud Marketplace.

IonQ’s recently unveiled a 32 qubit system that boasts an average two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.9%, random access, all-to-all gate operations, and an expected quantum volume greater than 4,000,000.

IonQ's design leverages a linear ion trap that uses tiny electrodes precisely designed, lithographed, and controlled to produce electromagnetic forces to hold ions in place. The company says that because qubits aren't connected by physical wires, every qubit can interact with every other with no intermediary steps. The company has previously disclosed plans to develop modular quantum computers small enough to be networked together in 2023, which could pave the way for broad quantum advantage by 2025.

“We’re thrilled to make our hardware available for purchase on the Google Cloud Marketplace, and we can’t wait to see the different workloads that developers start running,” said Peter Chapman, CEO & President of IonQ. “This partnership expands the availability and use of quantum computing ten-fold and brings us that much closer to the first killer quantum application.”

“With availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, IonQ is making its solution accessible to more customers and developers,” said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace. “We’re committed to making it easy for customers to access, subscribe to, and benefit from partner solutions via our Marketplace, and look forward to working with IonQ.”

https://ionq.com/