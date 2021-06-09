Go!Foton offers "Any Density” optical patch panel

Go!Foton announced the general availability of NEMO (Network Enhanced Manageable Optics), its lightweight patch panel. Powered by PEACOC, the company’s flagship fiber management platform which introduced spreadable adapters to fiber connectivity management, NEMO targets traditional bulkhead-style fiber panels and enables substantially higher port counts in any fixed space when compared with legacy installations.

“NEMO’s spreadable adapters allow superior access and secure fiber management for any number or type of connection. It is ideal for today’s high-capacity and data-rate intensive telecommunication and data communication networks,” said Go!Foton CTO Dr. David Z. Chen.

“Uniquely in the industry, NEMO allows untooled error-free access to all fiber connections for even the largest hands, and from both sides of the rack, while minimizing insertion loss,” Dr. Chen continued. “With its support for an extensive variety of connector types—including LC, SC, SN, CS, MDC, and MPO, and its ability to accommodate any cable size from 1.2mm-3.5mm, NEMO is the ideal connectivity solution for optical network operators confronting the challenge of growing densification.”

