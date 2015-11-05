GLOBALFOUNDRIES and GlobalWafers increase 300mm wafer supply

GLOBALFOUNDRIES announced an $800 million agreement with GlobalWafers to add 300mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafer manufacturing and expand existing 200mm SOI wafer production at GWC’s MEMC facility in O’Fallon, Missouri. The 300mm pilot line is on track to be completed in Q4 this year.

In particular, the 300mm wafers made at GWC’s MEMC site in Missouri will be used at GF’s most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8 in Malta, New York, and the 200mm wafers made at the Missouri site will be used at GF’s Fab 9 in Essex Junction, Vermont.







GLOBALFOUNDRIES said these wafers will be used across a range of applications including 5G smartphones, wireless connectivity, automotive radar, and aerospace.



