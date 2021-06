GIGALIGHT announced a 400G QSFP-DD LR8 optical transceiver. It supports both 400GE (8X53 Gbps) Ethernet and OTN protocols.

GIGALIGHT said its 400G QSFP-DD LR8 optical transceiver uses single PCB design, the power consumption is lower than 12W under commercial, industrial and extended temperature conditions, standing the top level in the industry; the product complies with IEEE 802.3bs 400GBASE-LR8 standard and is compatible with CMIS 4.0.





https://www.gigalight.com/show-1394.html