Gigabit mmWave connection extended over 10 km -- a new record

Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, and UScellular extended a near gigabit speed mmWave connection over more than 10 km -- a new record.

The field trial, which utilized Nokia’s AirScale Baseband and mmWave Radios in the 28 GHz (n261) band, was conducted on UScellular’s commercial network in Grand Island, Nebraska. The companies jointly tested multiple locations with different scenarios, measuring distance, throughput and latency.

UScellular said the milestone paves the way to bring extended range 5G service with massive capacity and low latency to even more regions across the U.S., including rural areas.

https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2021/06/08/nokia-qualcomm-and-uscellular-hit-extended-range-5g-world-record-over