Fujitsu samples 100GBaud coherent receivers for 800G

Fujitsu Optical Components Limited (FOC) is launching a 100GBaud integrated coherent receiver for applications in 800 Gbps optical networks.

The device integrates 90-degree hybrid, balanced receivers, polarization beam splitter and VOA function into a small, single package using micro assembly technology. Sampling is underway.

The 100GBaud integrated coherent receiver supports three times higher symbol rates than the traditional 32GBaud integrated coherent receiver. This supports flexible QPSK and xQAM modulation methods from 32GBaud to 100GBaud, enabling optimization of the transmission distance and capacity of optical networks.

FOC notes that it is already developing products for 130 GBaud and beyond.

https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/foc/en/subsidiary-gig5-sample/about/resources/news/press-releases/downloads/20210601.html