FCC seeks to extend ban on equipment from Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision

The Federal Communications Commission proposed rules that would prohibit all future authorizations for communications equipment deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to national security. Specifically, the FCC is would prohibit the authorization of equipment through either the FCC’s Certification or Supplier’s Declaration of Conformity equipment authorization processes. The proposal also seeks comment on whether to revise rules concerning equipment currently exempted from the equipment authorization requirements to no longer permit this exemption for equipment on the Covered List.





The rule would include communications equipment and services from Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua.

In addition, the FCC seeks comment on possible changes to the competitive bidding rules for auctions to protect national security.

"By reducing our dependence on network components developed by untrusted vendors, we send a strong signal that the United States is committed to developing a market for secure 5G equipment alternatives. To this end, our ongoing work to foster the development of open radio access networks is important. Because if we do this right we will have a renewed opportunity for American technology leadership, more competition, better economic security, more resiliency in our supply chains, and improved ability to protect the privacy and data of citizens," stated FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessical Rosenworcel.

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-proposes-ban-devices-deemed-threat-national-security



