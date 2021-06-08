Fastly's global CDN suffers configuration error

Fastly, which operates a global content delivery network, experienced service configuration issue that triggered disruptions across its POPs worldwide. Service disruptions continued for about three hours, impacting traffic from top websites such as CNN, NYTimes, Amazon, Reddit, and others.

According to the company's website, the incident affected: Asia/Pacific (Auckland (AKL), Brisbane (BNE), Dubai (FJR), Hong Kong (HKG), Melbourne (MEL), Osaka (ITM), Perth (PER), Singapore (SIN), Sydney (SYD), Tokyo (HND), Tokyo (TYO), Wellington (WLG), Singapore (QPG), Tokyo (NRT)), South America (Buenos Aires (EZE), Bogota (BOG), Curitiba (CWB), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Santiago (SCL), Sāo Paulo (CGH), Sāo Paulo (GRU), Lima (LIM)), North America (Ashburn (BWI), Ashburn (DCA), Ashburn (IAD), Ashburn (WDC), Atlanta (FTY), Atlanta (PDK), Boston (BOS), Chicago (CHI), Chicago (MDW), Chicago (ORD), Chicago (PWK), Columbus (CMH), Columbus (LCK), Dallas (DAL), Dallas (DFW), Denver (DEN), Houston (IAH), Jacksonville (JAX), Kansas City (MCI), Los Angeles (BUR), Los Angeles (LAX), Los Angeles (LGB), Miami (MIA), Minneapolis (MSP), Minneapolis (STP), Montreal (YUL), New York (LGA), Newark (EWR), Palo Alto (PAO), Phoenix (PHX), Portland (PDX), San Jose (SJC), Seattle (SEA), St. Louis (STL), Toronto (YYZ), Vancouver (YVR)), South Africa (Cape Town (CPT), Johannesburg (JNB)), India (Chennai (MAA), Mumbai (BOM), New Delhi (DEL)), and Europe (Amsterdam (AMS), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Frankfurt (FRA), Frankfurt (HHN), Helsinki (HEL), London (LCY), London (LHR), London (LON), Madrid (MAD), Manchester (MAN), Marseille (MRS), Milan (MXP), Oslo (OSL), Paris (CDG), Stockholm (BMA), Vienna (VIE), Munich (MUC)).

https://status.fastly.com/incidents/vpk0ssybt3bj