EXFO will not pursue Viavi's acquisition bid

The Board of Directors of EXFO issued a statement confirming that, after careful consideration, it has decided not to pursue the unsolicited non-binding proposal made by Viavi Solutions Inc. as it is not capable of being completed.
In a press release, Germain Lamonde states: "This is the third time that Viavi has made an offer to acquire EXFO, after its first and second attempts in November 2020 at a price of US$4.75 and in May 2021 at a price of US$5.25, respectively. On both occasions, I have indicated clearly to the board of directors of EXFO that, as the controlling shareholder of EXFO, I would not consider any transaction with Viavi and the board consequently concluded that there was no merit in pursuing any discussions with Viavi and did reiterate today to the board that, for the third time, Viavi's non-binding proposal would not obtain my support as the controlling shareholder."