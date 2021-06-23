Everynet launches LoRaWAN network across U.S.

Everynet launched its LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) network in the United States. The first phase of Everynet’s national network rollout will include the top 36 metropolitan areas and key logistics corridors across the United States, expected to go live by the end of 2021.

Everynet will operate as a neutral-host, enabling mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), application service providers (ASPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and internet service providers (ISPs) to offer carrier grade Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) IoT services to their customers.

Everynet will utilize Crown Castle’s infrastructure which includes more than 40,000 cell towers and nearly 80,000 route miles of fiber. Everynet’s 15-year commitment ensures that LoRaWAN customers, across the U.S., can easily go live on the network to monetize their deployments such as smart sensors or monitoring tools.

In addition to the U.S. market, Everynet networks are live in Brazil, Indonesia, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Puerto Rico, Ireland and Iceland. Everynet also participates in the LoRa Alliance global association that offers roaming to more than 27 countries across the globe. Everynet has also collaborated with Semtech, a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and creator of LoRa technology.

“Expansion to the U.S. market is an important part of our global development. Our ultra-low-cost networks are already live across the globe, and we are pleased to enable nationwide, no CAPEX, turn-key IoT networks for our CSP partners,” said Lawrence Latham, CEO of Everynet. “Everynet networks deliver carrier grade connectivity, with built-in resilience, security and meaningful SLAs without any need for network CAPEX from our wholesale customers.”

“It was an easy decision to work with Everynet to build out their LoRaWAN IoT connectivity. We both see the long-term value of LoRaWAN in the U.S. and embrace shared infrastructure access for customers. We look forward to helping Everynet go live with a much-needed network,” said Paul Reddick, vice president of strategy, business and product development for Crown Castle.

“Our work with Everynet extends back many years and across many different geographies. As a company, we are committed to helping our customers address real world challenges and make the world a better, sustainable planet,” said Mohan Maheswaran, president and CEO of Semtech. “Everynet’s network launch will allow even more IoT applications and use cases leveraging LoRa to hit the U.S. market – everything from smart refrigeration and asset tracking to water conservation and utilities management.”

