Ericsson to deliver Multi-Operator RAN radios to KDDI and SoftBank





Ericsson has been selected by KDDI and SoftBank Corp. (as one of the vendors to help deploy Japan’s first Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN). Ericsson’s network sharing solution powers both communications service providers while keeping both companies’operations and management capabilities separate.

Ericsson equipment supports network sharing on both TDD (Time Division Duplex) and FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) as well as 4G/LTE and 5G New Radio (NR). The solution consists of Ericsson Radio System products such as RAN Compute (base band), radio and transport - with the powerful system on a chip, Ericsson Silicon, bringing innovative various solutions such as Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and Ericsson Uplink Booster.

Ericsson’s network sharing solution can also be applied to industrial or campus sites, where the radio access network may be shared between the onsite network and the public network, opening up more possibilities to support industry digitalization.

Tatsuo Sato, Vice President & Managing Officer, Technology Planning, KDDI says: “We are pleased to work closely with SoftBank and Ericsson to accelerate 5G network deployment. With the MORAN solution, we will be among the first to offer excellent 5G experiences to our customers.”

Tomohiro Sekiwa, Senior Vice President and CNO, SoftBank, says: “To provide 5G coverage to our customers across Japan with extraordinary speed, we are proactively working with KDDI and Ericsson. The MORAN solution is key to this success and we have high expectations for this effort.”

Chris Houghton, Senior Vice President, Head of Market Area North East Asia, Ericsson, says: “We are thrilled to contribute to the efforts of our two important customers, KDDI and SoftBank, to build Multi-Operator RAN for the first time in Japan. We look forward to further supporting this imperative mission to build the country’s significant network infrastructure.”



