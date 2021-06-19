Ericsson: Mobile data traffic continues to soar

Mobile network data traffic grew 46 percent between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021, according to the latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. The extensive study finds that s of mid-year 2021, more than 160 communications service providers have launched 5G services and over 300 5G smartphone models have been announced or launched commercially. Ericsson predicts there will be over 580 million 5G users worldwide by the end of 2021.

"As societies plan a return to a more normal situation after the pandemic, the need to secure and invest in high-quality digital infrastructure should be on everyone’s agenda as a key component of economic recovery. It’s a good thing, then, that the industry able to deliver on that need is already on its way to doing so," states Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson.

Some highlights from the 36-page report:

There are currently around 8 billion mobile subscriptions and this figure is expected to increase to 8.8 billion by the end of

2026, of which 91 percent will be for mobile broadband.

The number of unique mobile subscribers is projected to grow from 5.9 billion in Q1 2021 to 6.5 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Over 70 percent of all service providers are now offering fixed wireless access (FWA) services and connections are forecast to exceed 180 million by the end of 2026, accounting for more than 20 percent of total mobile network data traffic globally.

In 2026, 5G networks will carry more than half of the world’s smartphone traffic.

The full report is available for download.

https://www.ericsson.com/49cd40/assets/local/mobility-report/documents/2021/june-2021-ericsson-mobility-report.pdf