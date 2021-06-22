Ericsson adds 5G mid-band support

Ericsson has extended its Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) offering to include support for 5G mid-band and Massive MIMO deployments.

Ericsson says a high-performing mid-band 5G deployment requires 150 times more compute power than 4G, in half the time. The company is adding hardware accelerators to deliver part of this needed compute power. Ericsson notes that cloud infrastructure becomes a feasible option for mid-band deployments.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “We aim to constantly develop the best technologies by working closely with our customers. We continue investing in technology to stay ahead and deliver a high-performing and cost-effective portfolio, as evidenced by our latest releases. Now we are bringing this high performance to Cloud RAN with the vision that our customers can deploy cloud-native networks, virtually everywhere, on any cloud, and server platform.“

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2021/6/ericsson-strengthens-cloud-ran-portfolio-with-5g-mid-band-support