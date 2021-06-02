Equinix to open $142M data center in Silicon Valley powered by fuel cells

Equinix is preparing to open its fourteenth Silicon Valley data center site on June 30, 2021.

The $142 million facility, named SV11, is located at the Equinix Great Oaks campus in south San Jose.

The initial phase of SV11 will add more than 61,000 square feet (5,667+ square meters) of colocation space—and provides campus cross-connectivity into SV1, SV5 and SV10, making it an ideal home for customers looking to interconnect to key network and cloud service providers. Initially, it will include space for 1,450 cabinets, with space for additional cabinets in future phases. At full build, the facility will provide capacity for 2,950 cabinets.

SV11 is targeting LEED Silver certification with an ultra-low design average annual Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.17. Additionally, with expansion of the current Bloom Energy fuel cells, the campus is planned for 20 megawatt (MW) of capacity. This will be the first time Equinix will use the Bloom Energy fuel cell system as primary generation with utility electrical grid and generators as backup sources.

"Digital transformation continues to accelerate at an unprecedented rate," said Jon Lin, President, Americas, Equinix. "In fact, 47% of respondents in a recent Equinix survey of enterprise IT decision-makers said they have accelerated their digital transformation plans. SV11 is another example of our commitment to provide our customers with the right places, partners and possibilities for their digital transformations now and in the future."