EdgeQ pursues a feature subscription model for 5G basestation chip

EdgeQ, a start-up offering a 5G systems-on-a-chip, introduced a 5G chipset-as-a-service model in which customers can scale 5G and AI features as a function of subscription payments. The service-oriented model would enable customers to scale from nominal to advanced 5G features such as ultra-reliable low latency communications, geo-location services, massive MIMO, fine-grained network slicing, as well as extending compatibility to other legacy wireless protocols.

The company says its new service model is the very first in the chip industry to scale price, performance, and features as a function of need and use. The potential is to elevate 5G Open Radio Access network (O-RAN) to an even more configurable, elastic, open wireless infrastructure. Enterprise network, telco, and cloud providers might also use the EdgeQ model to virtualize network resources.

“Our vision at EdgeQ has always been about implementing 5G in a format that is accessible, consumable, and intuitive for our customers. EdgeQ is not only the first company to converge both 5G and AI on a single chip for wireless infrastructure, but we are also able to make those capabilities available in a SaaS model. This fundamentally reduces the initial capex investment required for 5G, thereby removing both technical and economic barriers of 5G adaptation at greenfield enterprises,” said Vinay Ravuri, CEO and Founder, EdgeQ. “This pay-as-you-go model ensures that the evolving demands of the market can leverage the full fluidity and elasticity of EdgeQ’s 5G-as-a-Service product.”





