DT expands its Open Telekom Cloud with Amsterdam data center

Deutsche Telekom is expanding the reach of its Open Telekom Cloud with the opening of a huge data center campus in Amsterdam. The facility covers a total area of 21,000 square meters. DT said its servers and storage will operate under the highest security standards, with electricity exclusively from renewable energy sources. The two facilities in Amsterdam target PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) values of 1.32 and 1.25, which is approximately 30 percent lower consumption than conventional data centers.

"The opening of our cloud data center in Amsterdam strengthens Europe’s data sovereignty," said Adel al Saleh, member of the Telekom Board of Management and CEO T-Systems. "And companies improve their security, because European data protection rules apply.“

The new Amsterdam site "mirrors" the two core data centers of the Open Telekom Cloud in Biere and Magdeburg. The distance of around 500 kilometers is well above the critical infrastructure (KRITIS) recommendation of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Computing and storage power are still available even if there are outages - due to natural disasters, for example - at the various sites.

https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/open-telekom-cloud-grows-new-amsterdam-location-616958