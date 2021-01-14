Monday, June 21, 2021

DISH to run Nokia's 5G standalone core network in AWS

DISH confirmed that it will run Nokia's 5G standalone (SA) Core in AWS.

Nokia is providing voice core, cloud packet core, subscriber data management, device management and NetGuard network security, as well as professional end-to-end security services for DISH.

Nokia said the public cloud deployment will allow DISH to support new enterprise and consumer 5G use cases quickly, securely and across multiple cloud stacks at end customer premises. 


Marc Rouanne, Chief Network Officer, DISH, said: “Running the Nokia 5G SA core on AWS will optimize our network operations to launch new software and services rapidly and efficiently, enabling the integration of countless innovative use cases for customers. This collaboration is an important step forward on our mission to deploy the United States’ first cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network.”

Dave Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, AWS, said: “DISH’s cloud-native 5G network serves as a prime example of how new carriers can revolutionize wireless connectivity in the 5G era. DISH is continuing to put innovation first with an eye on customer experience via this standalone core deployment on AWS with Nokia.”

Raghav Sahgal, President, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia, said: “We are pleased to break new ground in the telecom industry with AWS and DISH leveraging our cloud-native core to bring innovative 5G capabilities to enterprises and consumers. This collaboration places AWS and DISH at the forefront of the industry, delivering key 5G benefits such as agility and scalability to their customers over Nokia’s proven distributed core architecture.”

