DISH selects Dell for RAN and edge compute infrastructure

DISH Network has selected Dell Technologies to provide RAN and edge compute infrastructure for its cloud-native, open 5G network

Dell and DISH are creating private 5G wireless network solutions, SD-WAN, and multi-access edge cloud platforms.

The companies will co-develop technology for Open RAN, SmartNICs, emerging micro-edge colocation, operational automation and other areas of R&D. Joint teams will pursue and create multi-access edge computing (MEC) solutions for enterprise and small business opportunities.

Dell and DISH will enable advanced machine learning capabilities to monitor the health of the system and to help proactively predict the anomalies that may impact performance or services.

Dell and DISH will design the network infrastructure from cell sites to data centers to deliver better performance, power efficiency and automated operations.

DISH will deploy Dell EMC PowerEdge servers at cell tower sites and in centralized RAN locations to tackle the growing demands of edge-based, data-intensive workloads.

DISH will use Dell EMC PowerEdge XR11 ruggedized servers to support its private cloud and far edge applications. DISH will also use Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 and R750 servers to support virtualization and demanding cloud-native workloads. Dell platforms also futureproof DISH for next generation RAN compute requirements, allowing DISH to support additional accelerators cards.

With Dell Technologies APEX Flex On Demand, DISH can scale its server usage up and down while only paying for what they use.

"By collaborating with Dell Technologies, we will have the hardware and software infrastructure needed to harness the power and potential of 5G. Dell's open ecosystem approach will help us scale our RAN network with agility, speed and consistency, bringing about new business opportunities for both enterprise customers and consumers, completing our cloud strategy," said Marc Rouanne, DISH chief network officer. "We chose to leverage Dell's technology because they have a demonstrated track record of transforming networks and a willingness to work with us on designing and implementing Infrastructure as Code (IaC). With their help, we're another step closer to deploying the United States' first cloud-native, Open RAN 5G network."



