The U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency awarded a contract valued at $84.2 million to Comcast Government Services for the Commercial Ethernet Gateway Region 4 to provide mission partner access, via Ethernet connections, to the Department of Defense Information Network and to enable the replacement of legacy, time division multiplexing-based circuits.

Primary performance will be at the contractor’s above-identified facility in Reston, Virginia.

