Dell'Oro: XGS-PON OLT spending takes off

Total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $3.3 B in 1Q 2021, up 18 percent year-over-year (Y/Y), according to Dell'Oro Group. Growth came from spending on PON OLT ports, particularly 10 Gbps PON technologies.
"The shift to 10 Gbps PON technologies is happening quickly and on a global basis," noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "The only thing preventing further expansions are supply chain constraints and increased costs," explained Heynen.
- Additional highlights from the 1Q 2021 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:
- Total broadband access equipment revenue was down 6 percent from the record revenue of 4Q 2020.
- Total cable access concentrator revenue increased 15 percent Y/Y to $243 M. Though DOCSIS license purchases were down, new hardware purchases in the form of CCAP chassis, line cards, and DAA nodes and modules helped push revenue higher.
- Total DSL Access Concentrator revenue was down 30 percent Y/Y, driven by slower port shipments worldwide as more operators shift their spending to fiber.
- Total PON ONT revenue was down quarter over quarter, but unit shipments remained above 30 M globally for the second straight quarter.
https://www.delloro.com/news/continued-strong-fiber-investments-push-result-in-18-percent-y-y-growth-in-broadband-equipment-spending/