Dell'Oro: XGS-PON OLT spending takes off

Total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $3.3 B in 1Q 2021, up 18 percent year-over-year (Y/Y), according to Dell'Oro Group. Growth came from spending on PON OLT ports, particularly 10 Gbps PON technologies.

"The shift to 10 Gbps PON technologies is happening quickly and on a global basis," noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "The only thing preventing further expansions are supply chain constraints and increased costs," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2021 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total broadband access equipment revenue was down 6 percent from the record revenue of 4Q 2020.

Total cable access concentrator revenue increased 15 percent Y/Y to $243 M. Though DOCSIS license purchases were down, new hardware purchases in the form of CCAP chassis, line cards, and DAA nodes and modules helped push revenue higher.

Total DSL Access Concentrator revenue was down 30 percent Y/Y, driven by slower port shipments worldwide as more operators shift their spending to fiber.

Total PON ONT revenue was down quarter over quarter, but unit shipments remained above 30 M globally for the second straight quarter.

https://www.delloro.com/news/continued-strong-fiber-investments-push-result-in-18-percent-y-y-growth-in-broadband-equipment-spending/