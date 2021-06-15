Dell'Oro: Total telecom equipment market up 15% in Q1

The overall telecom equipment market grew 15% year-over-year (Y/Y) in the first quarter, reflecting positive activity in multiple segments and regions, lighter comparisons, and a weaker US Dollar, according to analysis from Dell’Oro Group. This includes sales in the following categories: Broadband Access, Microwave & Optical Transport, Mobile Core & Radio Access Network, and Service Provider Router & Switch revenue.

Some highlights from Dell'Oro:

The collective global share of the leading suppliers remained relatively stable between 2020 and 1Q21, with the top seven vendors comprising around ~80% of the total market.

Huawei maintained its leading position, however, the gap between Nokia and Ericsson, which was around 5 percentage points back in 2015, continued to shrink and was essentially eliminated in the quarter.

Samsung passed Ciena in the quarter to become the #6 supplier.

Excluding North America, Dell'Oro estimates Huawei’s revenue share was about 36% in the quarter, nearly the same as the combined share of Nokia, Ericsson, and ZTE.

Following three consecutive years of growth between 2018 and 2020, preliminary readings suggest the positive momentum that characterized the overall telco market in much of 2020 extended into the first quarter, underpinned by double-digit growth on a Y/Y basis in both wireless and wireline technologies including Broadband Access, Microwave Transport, Mobile Core Network, RAN, and SP Router & Switch.

In addition to easier comparisons due to poor market conditions in 1Q20 as a result of supply chain disruptions impacting some segments, positive developments in the North America and Asia Pacific regions, both of which recorded growth in excess of 15% Y/Y during the first quarter, helped to explain the output acceleration in the first quarter.

Aggregate gains in the North America region was driven by double-digit expansion in Broadband Access, RAN, and SP Routers & Switch.

Further highlights here:

https://www.delloro.com/key-takeaway-1q-2021-total-telecom-equipment-market/



