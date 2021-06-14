Dark Fiber & Infrastructure links to Sabey Data Centers in Ashburn

Sabey Data Centers' Ashburn campus will serve as a terminus for a high-capacity dark fiber connectivity conduit linking Northern Virginia’s “Data Center Alley” to major Northeast U.S. telecom corridors. The conduit is owned and operated by Dark Fiber & Infrastructure.

DF&I’s unique Potomac River Crossing bypasses Washington, DC, thereby providing its customers with a diverse, all underground, lowest-latency option within the largest U.S. data center market. The installation is complete and the system is currently operational.

Robert Rockwood, President of Sabey Data Centers, said, “This development is a milestone for Sabey’s East Coast expansion. In a region experiencing unbridled bandwidth growth, especially with hyperscale customers who demand for leased dark fiber and new conduits, we are pleased to be a solution provider in partnership with DF&I.”

DF&I's Co-founder John Schmitt said, “Our infrastructure hub at Intergate.Ashburn reinforces our position as the largest open access network currently available for lease in the region. It provides diversity, latency improvement, and scale that is required but until now, had not been available in the market today."

http://www.fiberandconduit.com