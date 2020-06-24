CW-WDM MSA releases Multi-Wavelength Optical Laser Sources spec

The CW-WDM MSA (Continuous-Wave Wavelength Division Multiplexing Multi-Source Agreement) Group released its first official specification for 8, 16, and 32 wavelength optical sources.

The Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) defines laser sources covering three spans in the O-band wavelength grids. These lasers can be used as optical sources for multiple applications such as high- density co-packaged optics, machine learning, and optical computing. Each wavelength grid is defined with enough technical detail to ensure interoperability across the range of applications. The MSA also outlines measurement methods required for standards compliance.

Key Highlights of the MSA Specifications:

Frequency assignments for 8, 16 and 32 wavelength grid configurations with multiple grid spacings

Two physical configurations, including a modular optical source with each output port carrying a single wavelength, and an integrated optical source with each output port carrying all the wavelengths

A range of output power classes targeting applications that require very low and very high output levels

Definitions of optical parameters and measurement methods, including relative intensity noise, side mode suppression ratio (SMSR), and linewidth

Fixed and flexible wavelength grid configurations to support deployment in a variety of environmental conditions

“The CW-WDM MSA just published an 8, 16, and 32 wavelength O-band laser source standard for use in optical transceivers for emerging advanced datacom applications,” commented Chris Cole, Chair of the MSA. “Laser sources are the critical component in optical communications and having an agreed set of grids creates great opportunities for transceiver and laser suppliers to develop innovative products.”

https://cw-wdm.org/cw-wdm-msa-consortium-releases-new-specification-for-multi-wavelength-optical-laser-sources/