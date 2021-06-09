Corning showcases fiber innovations

Corning is showcasing its new fiber and cable innovations at this week's virtual OFC. Highlights:

MiniXtend cable line . This 192-fiber micro cable with binderless FastAccess® technology will leverage Corning’s new SMF-28 Contour fiber with 190-micron outer diameter. The compact MiniXtend XD cable provides installers with greater flexibility in tighter spces without sacrificing fiber density or deployment speed – enabling 33% more fibers per duct compared to legacy MiniXtend HD cable and 70% faster cable access compared to traditional cable designs.

. This 192-fiber micro cable with binderless FastAccess® technology will leverage Corning’s new SMF-28 Contour fiber with 190-micron outer diameter. The compact MiniXtend XD cable provides installers with greater flexibility in tighter spces without sacrificing fiber density or deployment speed – enabling 33% more fibers per duct compared to legacy MiniXtend HD cable and 70% faster cable access compared to traditional cable designs. RocketRibbon cable portfolio , including the world’s first armored cables with Corning’s FastAccess technology – offering ease of installation coupled with innovative ribbon protection. The innovation is offered in 288-fiber, 432-fiber, and 864-fiber variations. The compact designs enable up to twice as much fiber per duct and 60% faster cable access than existing solutions, while maintaining the benefits of a backward-compatible and proven industry-standard ribbon design.

, including the world’s first armored cables with Corning’s FastAccess technology – offering ease of installation coupled with innovative ribbon protection. The innovation is offered in 288-fiber, 432-fiber, and 864-fiber variations. The compact designs enable up to twice as much fiber per duct and 60% faster cable access than existing solutions, while maintaining the benefits of a backward-compatible and proven industry-standard ribbon design. SMF-28 ULL fiber , Corning’s newest long-haul terrestrial fiber, features advanced bend capability and designed for the most challenging long-haul and high-data-rate networks. Compared to standard single-mode fibers, it enables up to twice the capacity and reach at data rates of 800G and greater, at a lower cost per bit.

, Corning’s newest long-haul terrestrial fiber, features advanced bend capability and designed for the most challenging long-haul and high-data-rate networks. Compared to standard single-mode fibers, it enables up to twice the capacity and reach at data rates of 800G and greater, at a lower cost per bit. The latest innovations in Corning’s data center portfolio, including Corning CleanAdvantage Technology and MTP PRO Connecter with Push-Pull boot, which provide high-performance data centers with faster, cost-effective deployments and a streamlined path to revenue growth.

Technology and MTP PRO Connecter with Push-Pull boot, which provide high-performance data centers with faster, cost-effective deployments and a streamlined path to revenue growth. Evolv Hardened Connectivity Solutions with Pushlok Technology, designed to simplify fiber deployment for all types of communications networks, enabling 5G-ready connectivity in the most congested of environments.

Everon Network Solutions , the complete enterprise-grade network solution built on optical technology, delivering reduced costs at installation and over the lifetime of a building. The Everon portfolio includes solutions for the fiber backbone, cellular connectivity, and 5G-ready capabilities all the way to the edge of the network, giving building operators the flexibility and scale to design for the future.

, the complete enterprise-grade network solution built on optical technology, delivering reduced costs at installation and over the lifetime of a building. The Everon portfolio includes solutions for the fiber backbone, cellular connectivity, and 5G-ready capabilities all the way to the edge of the network, giving building operators the flexibility and scale to design for the future. Corning’s newest solutions for original equipment manufacturers, showcasing expertise in bringing high-density optical connectivity directly to the chip.

“Reliable, high-speed connectivity has never been more vital – from access networks, to cloud data centers, to smart buildings, to the promise of 5G,” said Dr. Bernhard Deutsch, vice president and general manager, Corning Optical Fiber and Cable. “Optical fiber, cable, and connectivity are at the center of all these technologies. As bandwidth demands accelerate, Corning remains at the forefront of innovation for every segment of the network.”





Corning’s experts will offer insights on industry trends during workshops throughout the conference. Topics including co-packaged optics; the next 10 years of optical networks; power efficiency in submarine fiber systems; and the past, present, and future of fiber innovation.