CommScope updates fiber outside plant terminals/closures

CommScope introduced a portfolio of outside plant terminals and closures for fiber networks.

The new NOVUX line leverages a flexible, modular, and backwards-compatible architecture that allows operators to adapt and scale to a wide variety of field applications. NOVUX simplifies fiber deployment by allowing operators to use 75% fewer components than existing solutions while delivering fifty times the number of configurations available today. The system is designed with sustainable practices for packaging, labeling, and installation equipment, and it features class-leading innovations like CommScope’s Octopus sealing gel, which offers protection in harsh environments while allowing easy access for upgrades and regular maintenance.

"Our NOVUX portfolio is all about giving our operator customers the highest degree of agility and flexibility in their growing fiber deployments,” said James DeCoe, vice president, Network Connectivity, CommScope. “The new NOVUX range allows operators to maximize their network and respond quickly to changing market conditions and high-volume demand. These solutions deliver unprecedented ease of installation today, with the flexibility to ensure that the network meets tomorrow’s needs. Furthermore, CommScope offers our customers the security of a dedicated, agile global supply chain built on common platform designs and processes.”





