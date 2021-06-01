Colombia's UFINET picks Infinera’s ICE6 800G





UFINET, a neutral infrastructure wholesale operator in Latin America, selected Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G coherent technology for its new national long-haul network in Colombia.

UFINET is a neutral infrastructure operator serving the wholesale telecommunications market, providing capacity services and connectivity with a 75,000+ km optical fiber network connecting 17 countries in Latin America. This deployment will double the capacity of UFINET’s current network in Colombia.

Infinera said its ICE6 800G solution will enable UFINET to offer new high-bandwidth connectivity with industry-leading optical performance throughout Colombia. UFINET plans to deploy Infinera’s 800G solution across its terrestrial network to deliver maximum capacity at the longest reach and offer enhanced service flexibility while reducing operating costs.

“UFINET’s deployment of fifth-generation coherent technology will provide them with higher capacity and enhanced spectrum utilization over routes across the country,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “Deploying Infinera’s ICE6 solution will enable UFINET to deliver these benefits to their customers, providing service providers in the region with access to cost-effective, high-performance, and high-capacity services.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/ufinet-selects-infineras-ice6-800g-technology-for-colombia-network