Celona adds eSIM provisioning for private mobile networks

Celona is supporting enterprise embedded subscriber identity modules (eSIMs) to simplify the provisioning and streamline the management of client devices accessing private mobile networks.

By using software-based eSIMs, device provisioning for private mobile networks can be effectively centralized and automated. Enterprise IT staff can now provide users with QR activation codes that once scanned will trigger the secure download and installation of the requisite SIM profile for a given client device. In live field-testing Celona has demonstrated successful interoperability between its private mobile network platform and leading CBRS-capable devices, such as the Apple iPhone, Apple iPad and the new Zebra T26 touch computer.

“The use of eSIMs represents a significant market shift in advancing how devices are bootstrapped and managed on private cellular networks,” said Mehmet Yavuz, Co-Founder and CTO of Celona. “At Celona we are uniquely focused on simplifying the deployment and streamlining the end-to-end operation of private mobile networks by eliminating many of the friction points that have historically inhibited widespread adoption.”

https://www.celona.io/