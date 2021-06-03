Broadcom broadens portfolio of fiber optics, PHY, switching for 100/200/400/800G

Broadcom has expanded its portfolio of 100Gb, 200Gb, 400Gb, and 800Gb electro-optics platform solutions for data center and cloud networks.

The rollout includes the first 100Gb PAM-4 VCSEL and multi-mode kit, proven 112Gb PAM-4 PHY with direct-drive technology, and uncooled 100Gb PAM-4 EML capability. The expanded portfolio complements Broadcom’s 12.8-Tbps Tomahawk 3 and 25.6-Tbps Tomahawk 4 switch platforms. Highlights:

100G PAM-4 VCSEL Kit and Uncooled EML

More than 10M channels of 50Gb VCSEL deployed in cloud data centers

Complete 100Gb MMF kit including VCSEL, PD, driver, and TIA addressing fast growing cloud demand

Expanding production of uncooled 100Gb EML to meet low power dissipation and system cost requirements for hyper-scale applications

Advanced 200Gb EML optics available in second half of 2021 to address cost and power consumption challenges for next generation 800Gb and 1.6Tb data center applications

New optical components for 4x100Gb MMF kit targeting 400Gb and 800Gb applications:

VCSEL: AFCD-V84LP



PD: BPD3056-4



Driver: AFSI-N94C4S2



TIA: AFSI-R94C4S2

New optical components for 100Gb/lane SMF kits:

EML: 283QT1xx for 100/200/400/800Gb application



TOSA: TX-E1x112-SU131 for 100Gb DR1 application

112Gb/56Gb PAM-4 PHY

Industry-leading DSP performance and power efficiency enabling MMF and SMF optical transceivers to meet IEEE and all optical module MSA specifications

Client-side interoperability with Broadcom merchant switch devices using proven industry leading 28-Gbaud and 56-Gbaud SerDes architecture and flexibility to support either 56-Gb/s or 112-Gb/s PAM-4 physical lanes

Option to support direct drive capability from the PHY for 50-Gb/s per lane and 100-Gb/s per lane eliminating the need for an external laser driver

Key PHY product families

BCM874xx/871xx -- Centenario family with 50-Gb/s per lane client side to 100-Gb/s per lane for optical line side interfaces



BCM878xx -- Portofino family with 100-Gb/s per lane client side and 100-Gb/s per lane for optical line side interfaces



BCM875xx -- Estoque family with 50-Gb/s per lane client side and 50-Gb/s per lane for optical line side interfaces

Broadcom will demonstrate multiple products based on 112Gb PAM-4 PHY with 100Gb PAM-4 EML and 100Gb PAM-4 VCSEL technologies running on Broadcom’s Tomahawk switch platform at the 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) from June 7th to 11th.

Additionally, Broadcom is showcasing its latest 100Gb, 200Gb, 400Gb and 800Gb electro-optics platform solutions in the Broadcom OFC Virtual Exhibit.

“Broadcom offers a complete line of PAM-4 PHYs with direct drive capability that reduce power and cost while enhancing the ease of deployment,” said Vijay Janapaty, vice president and general manager of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom. “Broadcom’s portfolio of optimized solutions for a wide range of optical and line card applications at both 50G/lane and 100G/lane enable customers to rapidly deploy leadership networking solutions to meet the demanding growth of hyperscale cloud datacenters.”

https://www.broadcom.com/company/news/product-releases/54656