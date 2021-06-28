Brazil's Mercantil bank connects data centers with Padtec DWDM

Banco Mercantil do Brasil is increasing the transmission capacity of its DWDM networks in Belo Horizonte using a solution provided by Padtec.

Padtec supplied transponders and route protection systems to connect the bank's data centers in Belo Horizonte. The project’s technical highlight is the use of the family of 200 Gbps transponders developed by the company for the transport of multiple 16 Gb/s data channels, in a network protocol called Fiber Channel, which is suitable for interconnect applications between servers and data storage systems.

The partnership between the companies also includes the provision of services, by Padtec, for managing the operation and maintenance of the Mercantil do Brasil bank’s optical networks.

“Customer experience is one of the pillars of the digital transformation we are experiencing. And, in the world of finance, investing in high-capacity infrastructure is essential to remain competitive and continue to offer customers unique digital experiences”, says Robson Oliveira, Banco Mercantil do Brasil’s Infrastructure Coordinator. “In the case of financial institutions, this means looking for solutions that allow more effective use of transport networks and that provide a high level of security, availability, transmission and storage of data. In this regard, Padtec is an important ally. In addition to the technical quality of its equipment, the installation, operation and maintenance services offered by the company are a differential that favors the sustainable growth of our network infrastructure”, he adds.

https://www.padtec.com.br/en/padtec-provides-dwdm-solution-to-connect-mercantil-bank-data-centers-in-belo-horizonte/