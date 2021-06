https://youtu.be/XUPIUe_3R5s

Digital Transformation is driving the deployment of a new class of Private Mobile Networks. But which technology should enterprises choose? Wi-Fi 6 or private 5G based on CBRS? In this video, Derek Peterson, CTO of Boingo, offers his perspective.

Download the 2021 Private Mobile Networks Report here: http://ngi.how/private-networks-2021