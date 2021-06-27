Boingo launches Private Networks Service

Boingo Wireless has launched an enterprise private networks offering that provides dedicated, secure wireless connectivity with enhanced capacity, control and coverage. It is currently being trialed at leading airports, sports and entertainment venues nationwide.

Boingo is offering a network as a service (NaaS) model. It can be implemented with 5G, LTE, CBRS, Wi-Fi 6, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and work seamlessly alongside neutral host DAS and Wi-Fi.

“Businesses are accelerating their digital transformation to streamline operations, reduce overhead and provide a secure experience—and private networks from Boingo are an important piece of that transformation,” said Michael J. Zeto III, senior vice president of global strategy and emerging businesses at Boingo. “Whether it’s creating a touchless customer journey, deploying robotics on the manufacturing floor, implementing advanced asset tracking, or introducing IoT for industrial safety, a Boingo NaaS Private Network provides a secure connectivity backbone that enables an enterprise to execute its vision, realize outcomes and own their own data.”

“Boingo is the only provider of a true converged, neutral host wireless private network,” said Zeto. “That means we put the enterprise needs first and bring multiple technologies and spectrum together to efficiently provide the right solution for the right use case.”

https://www.boingo.com/private-networks