Blackstone Funds to acquire QTS for $10 billion





Investment funds managed by Blackstone will all outstanding shares of common stock of QTS Realty Trust for $78.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10 billion. The deal includes a 40-day "go-shop period" during which QTS may solicit other proposals.

Upon completion of the transaction, the parties expect that QTS will continue to be led by its senior management team and maintain its corporate headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas.

“We are pleased to enter into this transaction with Blackstone, as it will deliver compelling, immediate and certain value to stockholders while positioning QTS to continue supporting customers’ expanding data center infrastructure needs,” said Philip Trahanas, Lead Director of the QTS Board of Directors. “The QTS Board regularly reviews the Company’s strategy and market opportunities to maximize stockholder value, and we are confident this transaction achieves that objective.”

QTS is a leading provider of data center solutions with a footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe.