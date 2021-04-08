Axiata and Telenor advance their Malaysian venture

Axiata and Telenor successfully completed their previously announced deal to merge Celcom Axiata Berhad (“Celcom”) and Digi (together “MergeCo”).

On a pro forma basis1, MergeCo will serve an estimated 19 million customers with revenue of RM12.4 billion, EBITDA of RM5.7 billion, Profit After Taxation of RM1.9 billion and Free Cash Flow of RM4.0 billion.

Axiata and Telenor will be equal partners with 33.1 percent ownership stake each in MergeCo, and MergeCo will continue to be listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa”). Targeted to be among the five largest companies listed on Bursa in terms of market capitalisation, MergeCo is valued at a combined pre-synergy equity value of close to RM50 billion3.

The integration planning phase will include further detailed work on synergies and business plan of MergeCo, and initial estimates indicate potential value accretion through cost and capex synergies of around RM8 billion on a net present value basis.