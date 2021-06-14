AWS to open data center in Tel Aviv

Amazon Web Services will open a data center region in Tel Aviv, Israel in the first half of 2023.

The AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region will have three Availability Zones, each fully isolated with its own infrastructure. As is the case with other AWS Regions, the AZs in the region and will be connected together with dedicated, fully-redundant metro fiber.





AWS currently has 81 Availability Zones within 25 AWS Regions in operation today, with 21 more Availability Zones and seven announced regions (including this one) underway.



