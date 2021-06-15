AT&T delivers managed SASE from Palo Alto Networks

AT&T announced a new, global managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering in collaboration with Palo Alto Networks.

AT&T SASE with Palo Alto Networks brings together software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology, security capabilities and fiber-based network connectivity. AT&T also brings expertise in design configuration, deployment, and 24/7 management from a single provider.

AT&T SASE with Palo Alto Networks is immediately available through AT&T Business.





"To drive innovation throughout the hyper-connected enterprise, customers are looking for a simplified solution for network and security. As one of the largest MSSPs, AT&T is collaborating with Palo Alto Networks to offer a comprehensive, managed SASE solution that helps enable new user experiences at the edge," states Rupesh Chokshi, VP, AT&T Cybersecurity.

"More and more organizations are moving to Zero Trust architectures to deliver a continuous and consistent security experience that covers data, devices, and end-users who are in the office, at home, or on the go. By bringing Palo Alto Networks' SASE solution together with AT&T Cybersecurity's managed security services, we are delivering an integrated solution to help organizations achieve optimal access with the highest levels of security," says Kumar Ramachandran, SVP Products, Palo Alto Networks.

https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/blog/2021/06/att-launch-managed-sase/