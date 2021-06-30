AT&T Android customers get Google RCS as default

AT&T is adopting Messages by Google as the default messaging application for all AT&T customers in the United States using Android phones.

The collaboration aims to help accelerate the industry toward global Rich Communication Services (RCS) coverage and interoperability to offer a consistent, secure, and enhanced messaging experience for all Android users around the world.

“Many AT&T customers have enjoyed the advantages of RCS for years when texting with friends and family,” said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager – AT&T Mobility. “We look forward to working closely with Google to extend these benefits to even more of our customers as they enjoy richer conversations with others around the world.”

Working together, AT&T and Google will continue the momentum to upgrade SMS with enhanced messaging features offered in Messages, which includes the support of chat features based on the open RCS standard.

In addition, Google is rolling out end-to-end encryption for one-on-one RCS conversations between people using Messages and people who have chat features enabled.



