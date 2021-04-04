AT&T and Texas A&M team on Private 5G testbeds

AT&T and The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus will open private 5G testbeds this fall to public and private sector organizations to develop and innovate with 5G powered applications and solutions.

With the addition of 5G, the RELLIS Campus will be home to one of the large-scale testing and evaluation sites for five of the Department of Defense’s 11 modernization priorities: hypersonics, artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber security, and directed energy.









“This new 5G testbed will be one of the most advanced university based 5G testbeds in the country. Bringing together the private and public sectors, the RELLIS 5G testbeds can test 5G technologies at scale utilizing both on road and off-road terrains through 5G mmWave and Sub-6 frequencies,” said Brad Hoover, Chief Information Officer for The RELLIS Campus. “These testbeds are being set up to test new approaches to augmented and virtual reality, autonomous vehicles or any number of use cases as well as those that have yet to be imagined.”

https://about.att.com/story/2021/texas_am.html