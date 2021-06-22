Aruba expands its flagship CX Switching portfolio

Aruba announced a new set of capabilities and solutions for Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) as well as an expansion of its flagship CX Switching portfolio to include two new series of switches.

Updates include new AIOps, IoT and security features for Aruba Central – the cloud-native, AI-powered network management and analytics platform that sits at the heart of Aruba ESP – as well as additions to the Aruba CX Switching portfolio that are purpose-built for the Intelligent Edge.

The switching expansion includes:

The Aruba CX 4100i , a family of ruggedized switches designed to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh environments, well-suited for industrial IoT applications that require always-on PoE and high-performance wired connectivity

The Aruba CX 6000, a cost-effective, layer 2 solution purpose-built for remote offices and the SMB market.

“The developments of the past year have shown us that the distributed enterprise is here to stay, especially as organizations seek ways to maximize flexibility and build resiliency into their businesses in order to adapt quickly to whatever challenges may arise,” said Bob Laliberte, senior analyst and practice director at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Our research has shown that enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives and prioritizing projects that enhance productivity, security and collaboration, however, these highly distributed environments create more IT complexity. Therefore, there’s a real appetite in the market for technologies and solutions that leverage data and automation to increase agility and streamline operations.”

