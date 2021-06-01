American Tower completes acquisition of Telxius' towers in Latin America

Last week, Telefónica completed the sale of Telxius' tower business in Latin America to American Tower Corporation (ATC) for approximately EUR 900 million. The deal includes over 7,000 communications sites in Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina.
Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to add more than 7,000 sites to our extensive portfolio of communications infrastructure across Latin America. With Telefónica as our anchor tenant partner and attractive opportunities for colocation as 4G and 5G deployments accelerate, we expect to drive strong, sustainable long-term growth and attractive returns in the region while helping to enhance mobile broadband connectivity for hundreds of millions of people.”
American Tower expects these assets to generate approximately $70 million in property revenue and approximately $40 million in gross margin for the balance of 2021, at current foreign currency exchange rates, and to be immediately accretive to Consolidated AFFO per Share.
American Tower completes first tranche of Telxius Towers acquisition
American Tower Corporation closed the first tranche of its Telxius Towers acquisition, comprised of nearly 20,000 communications sites in Germany and Spain, for total consideration of approximately €6.2 billion (approximately $7.6 billion at current foreign currency exchange rates).
The closing was funded by a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facilities and term loans. Approximately 4,000 additional rooftop communications sites in Germany are expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are excited to close on these high-quality, well-located assets and are ready to quickly and efficiently integrate them into our existing European portfolio. We expect to utilize our newly augmented leadership position in Germany and Spain to drive strong, sustainable, long-term growth while delivering best-in-class service to existing and new tenants as they enhance mobile broadband connectivity for their customers. As one of the largest independent communications infrastructure providers in Europe, we believe we are now optimally positioned to benefit from accelerating 5G deployments across the region through a combination of organic growth, new builds and the potential for selective future acquisitions.”