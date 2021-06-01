American Tower completes acquisition of Telxius' towers in Latin America

Last week, Telefónica completed the sale of Telxius' tower business in Latin America to American Tower Corporation (ATC) for approximately EUR 900 million. The deal includes over 7,000 communications sites in Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina.





Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to add more than 7,000 sites to our extensive portfolio of communications infrastructure across Latin America. With Telefónica as our anchor tenant partner and attractive opportunities for colocation as 4G and 5G deployments accelerate, we expect to drive strong, sustainable long-term growth and attractive returns in the region while helping to enhance mobile broadband connectivity for hundreds of millions of people.”

American Tower expects these assets to generate approximately $70 million in property revenue and approximately $40 million in gross margin for the balance of 2021, at current foreign currency exchange rates, and to be immediately accretive to Consolidated AFFO per Share.



