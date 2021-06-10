Alibaba Cloud to open first data center in the Philippines

Alibaba Cloud announced plans to build its first data center in the Philippines by the end of this year.

The new data center will extend the reach of Alibaba Cloud’s offerings in the Philippines, ranging from elastic compute, database, security and network services to machine learning and data analytics capabilities. Local businesses across sectors such as financial technology (FinTech), e-commerce, education and media will be able to adopt and implement cloud technologies more efficiently and better position themselves to capture the emerging opportunities in the country. The facility will be located in Manila.

“Cloud computing has become central to the digitalization of businesses in the Philippines and around Asia. With our first data center in the country, we will be able to better support Philippine enterprises in adopting cloud technologies and preparing for a digital-first future. We look forward to building out the cloud ecosystem in the Philippines and contributing to the digital economy in Asia, leveraging the synergy with other hubs in the region,” said Leo Liu, General Manager for Hong Kong, Macau, and Philippines, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“Alibaba Cloud’s upcoming data center launch underscores our commitment to equipping Philippine customers with secure, reliable and scalable cloud solutions. It is important for local enterprises to have access to reliable cloud architecture to efficiently meet the evolving needs of Filipino consumers. We are glad to be in a position to provide local enterprises with the tools they need to succeed,” said Allen Guo, Country Manager for the Philippines, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

https://ph.alibabacloud.com