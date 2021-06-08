ADVA's CoreChannel transmits 800G over 1,600-km

ADVA introduced its CoreChannel technology with the power to transmit 800 Gbps over more than 1,600 km using 140GBd sub-carrier technology, representing an improvement in reach of over 50% compared with 95GBd technologies.
“Network operators across the planet have been harnessing our FSP 3000 TeraFlex to unlock the full potential of their fiber assets. Our compact, plug-and-play terminal offers a simple and cost-efficient way to maximize the capacity of optical infrastructure. Today we’re making it even more powerful with the introduction of our CoreChannel™ sled. Customers can now transport data at 400Gbit/s and 800Gbit/s over longer distances than ever before with a solution that delivers the lowest possible cost per bit per kilometer,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “Our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ CoreChannel™ technology offers an enormous boost to operators transmitting services across countries and continents. What’s more, long-haul transport with TeraFlex™ CoreChannel™ is even more efficient and reliable thanks to its superior link signal-to-noise (SNR) requirements and higher network performance.”
https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20210608-adva-launches-teraflex-corechannel-for-industrys-longest-800g-reach