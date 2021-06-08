ADVA's CoreChannel transmits 800G over 1,600-km

ADVA introduced its CoreChannel technology with the power to transmit 800 Gbps over more than 1,600 km using 140GBd sub-carrier technology, representing an improvement in reach of over 50% compared with 95GBd technologies.

ADVA says the new CoreChannel sled for FSP 3000 TeraFlex platform is now being trialed by major carriers and R&E network operators. Compatible with deployed infrastructure, the new solution delivers industry-leading SNR requirements making it resilient to transmission impairments. Along with the bandwidth flexibility and fractional QAM capabilities of the TeraFlex terminal, this ensures 800 Gbps transport with highest efficiency, highest performance and lowest cost. Featuring multi-rate client support, the CoreChannel™ sled can transport any mix of 400GbE, 100GbE and 10GbE services, providing customers with flexibility and protecting their investment as they migrate to higher speeds.

“Network operators across the planet have been harnessing our FSP 3000 TeraFlex to unlock the full potential of their fiber assets. Our compact, plug-and-play terminal offers a simple and cost-efficient way to maximize the capacity of optical infrastructure. Today we’re making it even more powerful with the introduction of our CoreChannel™ sled. Customers can now transport data at 400Gbit/s and 800Gbit/s over longer distances than ever before with a solution that delivers the lowest possible cost per bit per kilometer,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “Our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ CoreChannel™ technology offers an enormous boost to operators transmitting services across countries and continents. What’s more, long-haul transport with TeraFlex™ CoreChannel™ is even more efficient and reliable thanks to its superior link signal-to-noise (SNR) requirements and higher network performance.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20210608-adva-launches-teraflex-corechannel-for-industrys-longest-800g-reach



