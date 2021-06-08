ADVA supplies FSP 3000 open line system for TIP's proof-of-concept

ADVA supplied its FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) and Ensemble Controller network management and SDN domain controller system for a Telecom Infra Project (TIP) open optical networking proof of concept (PoC) at this week's virtual OFC.

The PoC showed how multi-vendor network components can be managed by a unified software-defined networking (SDN) control system. Specifically designed for easy interoperability, ADVA’s FSP 3000 OLS and Ensemble Controller ensured seamless integration into the open environment, including third-party terminals.

Conducted by TIP’s Converged Architectures for Network Disaggregation & Integration (CANDI) sub-group, the PoC proved that all components of an open optical network can be operated by a single SDN controller. By demonstrating unified management of the OLS, open terminals and optical planning tool, the demo paves the way for true open networking and a new model of infrastructure operations with operators taking over network integration and optimization processes.

“This PoC is an important milestone in the journey to fully open and disaggregated optical networking. It offers new levels of visibility and a way to manage the entire multi-vendor environment. With the power to seamlessly integrate components from different suppliers, network operators can confidently deploy best-in-class infrastructure that meets their exact requirements,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “Our FSP 3000 OLS was central to the demo. It’s a truly open solution that gives operators freedom to build multi-supplier architectures and then evolve and optimize each network layer separately. With our Ensemble Controller also playing a major role – providing network management and programmatic SDN control – this demo highlights the value of technology like ours that supports interoperability and disaggregation.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20210607-tip-harnesses-adva-for-successful-trial-of-end-to-end-open-optical-network