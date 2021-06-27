ADVA intros Ensemble SmartWAN with 6WIND

ADVA launched its fully-featured Ensemble SmartWAN secure networking solution -- a turnkey solution that delivers dynamic virtual routing, centralized management, and full visibility of network topology.

The new Ensemble SmartWAN, which is integrated into ADVA’s Ensemble network functions virtualization (NFV) suite, features zero-touch provisioning for easy deployment and temperature-hardened servers.

The Ensemble SmartWAN vRouter application is a separately licensable option on the Ensemble Connector platform. SmartWAN vRouter utilizes 6WIND’s Turbo Router software-based network appliance to provide a compact, high-performance embedded routing engine.

“Enterprises are operating in a dynamic networking environment with ever-changing access networking capabilities and security requirements. To achieve rapid time to market and take advantage of new applications, more small and medium-sized enterprises are digitizing their operations and harnessing the agility and cost benefits of NFV. ADVA’s Ensemble SmartWAN extends our industry-leading NFV platform with a low-cost, fully featured, secure networking solution. As an integrated part of our Ensemble NFV solution, SmartWAN supports dynamic, high-performance routing and VPN services. It also eliminates the need for additional networking VNFs, which helps to radically reduce opex and complexity,” said James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “Our Ensemble SmartWAN ensures the highest quality and availability. And, with automated deployment and provisioning, it makes it cheaper and faster to roll out new services.”

The Ensemble zero-touch provisioning process automatically enables, provisions and licenses the routing engine out-of-the-box. Enterprise network operators will also be able to deploy more advanced hybrid WAN and dynamic networking capabilities via the SmartWAN Secure Networking application. SmartWAN Secure Networking leverages Ensemble Connector and Virtualization Director to build and manage overlay networks via secure static and dynamic VPNs. Ensemble SmartWAN delivers key benefits for service providers, who will be able to unlock more value in their infrastructure platform. It empowers them to support new use cases and offer critical SD-WAN services at a much lower entry cost compared to standalone SD-WAN applications.

