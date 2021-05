XKL announced a 400G transponder system.

With an additional XKL DMD (Mux/Demux), XKL's 400G has demonstrated a capacity of up to 4.8 Terabit (Tb) within a single 1U for the DQT400, another 1U for the DMD, or up to 19.2 Tb of available capacity when stacking four 400G systems through the additional DMD device.

XKL is expecting to initially release a four (4) port configuration in September 2021, with the 12 port configuration expected shortly after.

https://www.xkl.com/coming-soon