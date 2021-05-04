Windstream Enterprise Achieves MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification

Windstream Enterprise (WE) has achieved MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services certification for its Fortinet Secure-powered SD-WAN offering. Windstream Enterprise is the first managed service provider to complete multiple MEF SD-WAN certifications.





“Congratulations to Windstream Enterprise on its latest MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification,” said Nan Chen, president of MEF. “Companies who purchase SD-WAN from a certified MEF 3.0 service provider can have confidence they will receive services that conform to MEF’s industry-leading global standards. Companies like Windstream Enterprise understand the value that certification provides—simplified, pre-validated functionality for buyers and simplified, frictionless implementation and partnering.”

“MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification for Fortinet-powered SD-WAN indicates our commitment to delivering best-in-class SD-WAN and to improving the quality and management of Ethernet and IP services for our customers,” said Mike Frane, vice president of product management at Windstream Enterprise. “As demand for hybrid networking continues to grow, these MEF industry standards eliminate confusion regarding SD-WAN service components, core capabilities and concepts.”



